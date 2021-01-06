Alexia Arlene Hawkins, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexis Arlene “Lexi” “Lexi Bug” Hawkins, 26, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away at her home on Thursday evening, December 31, 2020.

She was born on October 4, 1994 in Alliance, Ohio to her parents, Mark Hawkins of Salem, Ohio and Lorrie (Cunningham) (R. “RJ” Johnson) Wagner of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Lexi was 2013 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

Upon graduation, she received her STNA certification and found employment at Sunrise Home. Additionally, she worked at Subway in Newell, Arby’s in Salem and Papa John’s in East Liverpool where she learned to be quick and hustle to get the job done.

Alexis relaxed by watching TV and movies. Her favorite TV show was Grey’s Anatomy and her favorite movie was “Nightmare Before Christmas.” She also enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was especially fond of camping and anything that had to do with the water. She was an avid swimmer and would “live” in the water if she could. She was often referred to as being a fish, she loved being in the water so much, however, nothing compared to how much she loved her daughters and how much she loved being their mom. The one memory that will always live on in the memories of those who knew her, that laugh. She had one of the most contagious laughter that once it got going, everyone becomes infected with it. It never seemed to matter how old she got, The family will always consider her their “little ladybug”. A life gone too soon. Lexi will be missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Lexi is survived by her two daughters, Aubrianna and Abbigail Hawkins of Salem; three siblings, Celeste (Brock Wickersham) Hawkins of Salem, Erika Hawkins of Salem and Cody Hawkins of N. Port, Florida; maternal grandmother, Margaret (Garey) Cunningham of Salem and paternal grandmother, Mary (Diviney) Wagner of Salem and a niece and two nephews.

Lexi has now been reunited with her grandfathers, Ralph Hawkins, Herman Keith Cunningham and all the other relatives in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem with Pastor Steve Thomas officiating.

Lexi will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

