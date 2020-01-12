Antonette “Toni” McNally, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette “Toni” YiaYia McNally, 88, of Warren, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in her home with her family by her side under the comforting care of hospice.

Toni was born March 14, 1931 in Warren the daughter of the late Antis and Eva Condelas Graham and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Packard Electric in 1992 after working for 37 years. While employed at Packard Electric she served as a committee woman.

Toni was a member of St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, where she sang in choir and belonged to the Yiasou Club, Philoptochos Society of the church, AHEPA club and was involved for the last six years with the Community Dinners held at the church.

She enjoyed the challenges of crossword puzzles, doing word searches, cross stitching and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

She was married on August 11, 1953 to James R. McNally and they were married 32 years until his passing on April 19, 1986.

Yia is survived by her children, Eva Joseph of Warren, Mary Kay McNally of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jennie (George) Pantelis of Warren and James R. (Mary Lyn) McNally of Warren; a sister, Marie Geramurane of Canada; grandchildren, Gus Joseph, Robert (Treasur) Joseph, Toni Joseph, Bethaney (Amanda) Joseph, Skylar Joseph, Nicholas (Katie Bloom) Pantelis, James (Khahn) Pantelis, Thomas Douglas, Timothy Hidasey, Demitria (fiancé Craig Henderson) McNally, Elenie McNally and Andonia McNally; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, James, Toni was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy “BJ” Joseph; three brothers, Gust, Michael and Steve Graham and a sister, Clara Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Trisagion Service will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service with Father Constatine Valantasis officiating, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Toni’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road Suite A, Girard, OH 44420 or to the Community Dinner’s c/o St. Demetrios Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street North East, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

