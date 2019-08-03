Antoinette “Toni” (Lowry) Pizzulo, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette M. Lowry Pizzulo, age 96, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Also known as Toni, she was born on February 12, 1923, in Brier Hill, Youngstown, Ohio to Salvatore and Theresa Billet Lowry.

Throughout her life she was an obedient daughter, a loyal sister and caring aunt, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, a trusted friend and a source of great joy to those whose lives she touched.

A lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Church, she found great strength in her faith. She served as a volunteer in the church office, was elected to the offices of Secretary, President and Trustee of the Altar and Rosary Society and was an officer of the Oblate Sisters Auxiliary. She also served as a lector, member of the parish council and was one of the originators of the St. Anthony Mardi Gras.

Toni retired from the Youngstown Board of Education on March 1, 1986, after 25 years of employment as a secretary. While employed at the Board, she served as secretary and president of the Youngstown Public School Secretaries Organization.

Toni graduated from The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College.

She married her husband of 50 years, Frank, also known as “Chicken,” on June 8, 1943.

She and Frank had four sons and one daughter, all of whom are married, Frank (JoAnn) of Toledo, Tony (Debbie) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sonny (deceased, Orchid, deceased), Joe (Laurie) of La Quinta, California and Angela (Joe) of Girard. Toni often said, “I gave birth to four sons and one daughter but I’m leaving five sons and five daughters.”

Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her brothers, Samuel, Frank, Henry and Buddy; her sisters, Minnie Ezzo Ambrose and Elizabeth Candela and nephews, Tony Lowry and Salvatore “Zeke” Lowry.

She leaves ten grandchildren, Penny, Melanie, Mark Anthony, Christopher, Giuliano, Sophia, Raymond, Mark, Michelle and Jason as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Her in-laws were special to her and she leaves her brother-in-law, Jimmy and sister-in-law, Kay Pizzulo. She also loved her special nieces who were close in age and grew up like sisters, Theresa Polovischak, Theresa Slovasky, Fran Davies and the late Red DeFerdinando and Lucille Stewart.

Toni grew up and raised her family in Brier Hill and then resided at the Northview High Rise Senior Citizens apartments in Girard for many years. While at Northview, Toni was recognized for her work assisting other residents and received the Legacy Award from Shepard of the Valley in 2007. Toni moved to Levy Gardens Assisted Living Center on the Northside in 2012 and was an active participant in their many activities. In 2011, Toni was recognized at the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest as Italian Woman of the Year and received the recognition of the Youngstown City Council, Ohio General Assembly and the Seventh District Court of Appeals. In 2018, Toni moved to Heritage Manor where she was recently selected President of the Resident Advisory Committee.

Toni was blessed with patience and the virtue of perseverance. She was rich with the love and respect of her family who were her pride and joy. Toni found strength in the larger things in life, Family, Faith and Love. She believed in the credo that you only have so much time on earth and it’s what you do for others that counts.

Family and friends will gather from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 with a memorial mass to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heritage Manor at 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504, where she received excellent care.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.