Anthony V. Larene, Boardman, Ohio

December 4, 2020

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony V. Larene, 69, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Health Center Boardman.

A life-long area resident, born on July 5, 1951, to his parents, James V. and Connie C. Naples Larene.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and was a devout Christian, who spent his time selflessly preaching to the public.

Among others, Anthony leaves a brother, James Larene of Canada and was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be private services later this week for Anthony.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

