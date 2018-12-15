Anthony "Tony" York Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - “With deep sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved son and brother, Tony. Although our hearts are quite heavy at this time, we have so many special memories shared with him to carry us forward. Tony will forever be remembered as a bright, spirited entrepreneur with an unmatched passion to serve others who could brighten a room with his personality and sense of humor. Tony, we love you.”

Tony was born on August 3, 1983, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Denise DeBartolo York and John York.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Jed (Danielle); sisters, Jenna and Mara and nephews, Jaxon and Brixton.

A resident of Sausalito, California, Tony attended Tulane University in New Orleans.

An entrepreneur in the Bay Area high-tech industry, Tony founded Koda, a company focused on preparing young people for their first jobs upon graduating college.

Koda was inspired by what he called “life-changing experiences as a senior at Tulane when Hurricane Katrina devastated the region.

Tony’s true passion laid in philanthropy, a trait instilled in him by his parents and shared closely with his brother and sisters. His compassion for others led him to support a number of non-profit efforts such as the 49ers Foundation and to work closely with incarcerated youth.

Tony was a bright student and tremendous athlete, earning letters in football and baseball at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, whose calling cards were his infectious sense of humor and his kindness.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, December 14, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery with Reverend Gerald DeLucia, Rev. Philip Rogers and the Most Reverend Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr., officiating.

Through the 49ers Foundation, a new, separate foundation will be created so that all men and women and their families can seek help for depression and suicide prevention, providing support, effective counseling and care and most of all - acceptance.

Tony’s family respectfully requests that any memorials in Tony’s honor be made to the 49ers Foundation where all funds will go for assistance for depression and suicide prevention at foundation@49ers.com.

Funeral arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.