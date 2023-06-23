YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With overwhelming sadness, we announce the passing of Anthony “Tony” Marzano, 51, a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Tony lost his battle with a longtime illness on June 17, 2023, in Largo, Florida, following complications from surgery. He was surrounded by his devoted wife and family who never left his bedside.

Born on July 30, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Dominic and Florence (Brunelli) Marzano, Tony attended St. Charles School and was a 1989 graduate of Boardman High School.

From an early age, he developed a passion for dirt bikes and racing motocross. He loved the adrenaline, the camaraderie of the other riders and the energy of the crowd. He was not only a strong rider but also mechanically inclined and knew everything about the workings of the bike. He often traveled the local, regional, and national racing circuits, eventually achieving professional status until a severe wrist injury at the age of 30 prevented him from competing again.

Following high school, Tony worked at General Motors/Packard Electric until he relocated to Florida in 2005, where he and his longtime girlfriend, Amy Wallace, also from Boardman, opened a title insurance company together. They were married on July 24, 2010 and have two daughters, Adriana, 10 and Alivia, 7.

In addition to the title business, over the years Tony established himself as a popular figure in the entertainment industry, respected for his love of music and larger-than-life personality. He earned a reputation as a versatile DJ throughout Clearwater/Tampa/St. Pete who could hype any crowd, no matter the occasion or venue. Known as DJ T-Luv, his outgoing persona and sense of style were significant factors in his success, as well as his ability to connect with people. He was a gifted and hardworking artist who also inspired others to be passionate as well. It’s no coincidence that Tony adopted a star as his personal symbol because that’s what he was – a star, shining bright, bold, and fierce.

Tony always had a “family first” mentality and his love for his two girls was invincible. His favorite times were spent with his beautiful wife and daughters, either traveling in their motorhome, camping or just swimming at home. They were his light and his happiness. He was recognized for his kindness, yet at the same time, he was a fierce protector of his family and friends—more like a lion rather than a lamb. He always put others before himself, whether it was his family, friends, or even complete strangers. He had a huge heart – only to be rivaled by the size of his biceps!

A diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Tony lived his life “wide open” and with a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. His animated and oftentimes out“rage”ous stories (all crazy, all true) will be missed. His magnetic personality drew others to him, and he had the ability to make everyone feel welcome and accepted. He could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, offer wise advice, or simply be there to listen. There will never be anyone quite like him. Friends described him as a “one-of-a-kind individual with unparalleled generosity, selflessness, and an unmistakably cool demeanor.” This is an amazing testimony to his character.

Tony touched many lives and demonstrated his Christian faith by helping others. His impact on the people he loved and those who knew him will never be fully known, but we will revisit and cherish the colorful memories of him every day. The world is a little less bright without him and this written tribute simply cannot do him justice.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Tony is survived by his parents, Dominic and Florence Marzano; siblings, Stefanie (fiancé, Dave), Dawn and Michael (Brein); in-laws, Jon and Patty Wallace; brother-in-law, Jonny; nephew, Jason Smith and nieces, Birkly and Mazzy Marzano, as well as a multitude of cousins and close friends. His absence has left a void that will never be filled.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of his life at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Crossroads Church located at 554 S. Meridian Road in Austintown, Ohio. You may also pay respects prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Friends are also planning a celebration to be held in Florida on Saturday, August 5. More details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an education fund for his daughters, Adriana and Alivia, via Zelle using email A4Marzano@gmail.com or Venmo @Amy-Adriana-Alivia.

