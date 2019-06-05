Anthony “Tony” “Junior” Frank, Jr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating, for Anthony “Tony” “Junior” Frank, Jr., 82, of Austintown, who peacefully passed away early Friday morning, May 31, 2019.

Tony will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity, sense of humor, fun-loving personality and being a master storyteller. He also had incredible knowledge of the city of Youngstown and was happy to share it with others.

He was born February 17, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony, Sr. and Anna (Mastopietro) Frank and was proud to have grown up in the Brier Hill.

Tony attended The Rayen High School and then attended night school at South High School from which he received his diploma.

Tony was employed for the Youngstown Police Department as a patrolman for over 25 years from 1965 until his retirement in 1991. Upon retirement, Tony was then employed as a security guard for Cafaro Hospital and for the Canfield Fair for over ten years in the administration building where he had numerous friends and many great times.

He was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he volunteered for the Sunday spaghetti dinners, worked the annual festival and was past president of the Vestibule Club.

Tony also was a member of the FOP Lodge 28, the FOP Men’s Retirees Breakfast Club that met on Saturday mornings and was a proud friend and follower of Bill W where he earned his 47-year coin for sobriety.

Tony had many passions throughout his life. He was a great cook and his family will miss their Sunday dinners of spaghetti and meatballs and his homemade pizzas. Tony was famous for taking inventory of who would stop over or be at the house and was known to them as the “Godfather”, along with going on car rides where he would educate whoever else was in the car with him on various topics. Tony enjoyed vacationing in Florida and golfing and while playing in Florida, he was extremely proud to have made a hole-in-one. Tony was an animal lover and since 1965 always had a dog of the Dotson breed and all their names were “Chipper”.

Tony leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife, the former Jean Richardson; five children, Joseph (Linda) Frank of Austintown, Anna (David) Magura of New Middletown, Annette (Mitchell) Nelson of Mississippi, Anthony III (Pamela) Frank of Huron and Diane (Keith) Sowell of Mississippi; 13 grandchildren, Shelia, Amanda and David, Jr. Magura, Halie (Justin) Huey, Trey (Joni) Nelson, Michelle (Will) Swiatkowski, Anthony IV, Austin (Brandy) and Dominic Frank, Josh (Kim), Joey (Shannon), Bradley (Jessica) and Matthew (Kelsey) Sowell; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Richley of Youngstown; two brothers, Richard (Elizabeth) Frank of Florida and Joe (Barbara) Frank of Columbiana and his beloved dog, Chipper, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his first wife of almost 50 years, the former Theresa D’Apolito and a grandson, Justin Sowell.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and again on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Although flowers are beautiful, Tony had a passion for people struggling with addictions so the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Tony’s name to Holly’s Song of Hope, 1215 Steubenville Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or through the website at hollysongofhope.org.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Tony’s family.

