YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff was born January 1, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio to Pauline (Prodenoff) and Jordan Mladenoff, of Macedonian heritage.

Early in life, he served as an altar boy at the Macedonian Bulgarian Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Before graduating from Austintown Fitch High School in 1973, Tony accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at a New Birth rally held on the lawn of the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church when he was 17 years old. He taught himself to play bass guitar at this time, a skill God gave him, which he matured in and astounded people with throughout his entire life. While still in high school, he played in his first Christian band, (J.A.M. Inc.) and was one of the original founders of the Door Christian Bible study. Tony attended Youngstown State University for a brief time but left when he felt God’s call on him to evangelize.

He played bass and sang in the Christian folk Rock band Omega Sonship from 1980 – 1983, which toured the tri-state area and put out four record albums. Tony played and sang on the first two albums, Earth Rider and The Sword and the Oil and wrote material for the third one, Incisions. Eventually, Tony became the Director of Men’s Services at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley where he cared for, counseled and encouraged men in their walk of faith with Jesus Christ. He then moved on to become the Men’s Director and Chaplain in New Castle, Pennsylvania at the City Rescue Mission and then to Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Rescue Mission where he was the Chaplain for four years, completing 15 years of full time Christian service to the impoverished of our nation. While living in Surprise, Arizona, Tony completed a nursing course and became a certified nursing assistant, once again caring for those in need. He worked at various healthcare facilities, hospitals, retirement homes and rehab center as a caregiver and was able to hold Bible studies and share the love of Christ with whoever he could, whenever he could. He retired in 2018.

No matter where he lived, Tony would find like-minded Christian musicians to minister alongside at varied venues, city parks, churches, homeless shelters, nursing homes, city outreach sites, private parties and campgrounds. He always loved being around a lot of people and was usually the life of the party! Every day he got up, he would thank the Lord for seeing him through the night and give Him thanks for the life he had. He loved and nurtured his family, always encouraging them to “press in” to Jesus. Tony enjoyed retirement by worshipping in the praise band at Calvary Chapel 14:6 in Surprise, Arizona, and by assisting in other musical endeavors he was asked to be a part of. He was always willing to serve the Lord by sharing the musical gift he had been given.

Tony exited this life into Eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, having passed away from a blood clot that compressed his spinal nerves and caused paralysis and respiratory failure. He left the hospital with Jesus that night in peace knowing he had given his all in service to his King. He is missed desperately by his wife and children but we know we will see him again. Tony was 67 years young.

Tony leaves behind his adoring wife of 29 years, Eileen; sons, Tim and Eli; daughters, Stacie, Alyssa and Bethany; grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, Alexis, Audriana, Madison, Olivia, Jordan, Icelyn, Natalie and Bentley; his brother, Eli (Claudia) Mladenoff; sister, Florence (Richard) Boston; sister-in-law, Janet (Jerry) Devan and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Tony’s parents; sister, Virginia “Jeanne” (Jim) Auld and son, Aaron, preceded him into Eternity.

Cremation arrangements have been made with Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West, Arizona, where online memories and sentiments may be posted at www.caminodelsol.com.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Calvary Chapel 14:6, 15175 W Mondell Road, Surprise, AZ 85374, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be mailed to family to help with the unexpected medical expenses and cremation costs.

