Anthony Ralph Schiavone, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony ‘Tony’ Schiavone, 68, passed away Saturday, March 21, at home surrounded by family, after a short illness.



Born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 2, 1952 to the late Salvatore and Minnie (Ambrosio) Schiavone, Tony was a lifetime resident of Vienna.

He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked in the family grocery business for over 25 years before owning a travel agency in the late 90s. Later, he worked in the oil and gas industry as a title abstractor before retiring.

Along with spending time with family, his passions in life included golf, traveling and being a die-hard Browns and Indians fan as well as rooting for the YSU Penguins and the Buckeyes.



Tony is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol (Whiteside) Schiavone; his children, Chris (Lori) Schiavone of Cortland, Jackie (Eric) Anthony of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Sal (Sarah) Schiavone of Tallmadge, Ohio and grandchildren Cooper, Matthew, Grace, Mary, Sydney and Sage.

Thank you to those who cared for Tony during his illness at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Edwin Shaw Rehab, Ohio Living Hospice and Home Instead.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately and a Celebration of Tony’s life will take place in the summer.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in Tony’s honor to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 or at www.cjdfoundation.org/donate.

Arrangements handled by Anthony Funeral Homes.



To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Ralph Schiavone, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.