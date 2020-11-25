Anthony Paradise, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Paradise, 91, a lifelong resident, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Anthony was born February 25, 1929 in East Palestine, Ohio, son of the late Rocco Paradise and Mildred Bruno Paradise.

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine and the East Palestine Italian American Club.

He retired from Adamson Tank Manufacturing.

Anthony enjoyed horses and horse racing.

Anthony is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded by his parents and a brother, Nick J. Paradise.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father David Misbrener serving as Celebrant.

A private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.