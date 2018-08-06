My Valley Tributes

Anthony M. Pesa, Jr. Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH  44425, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Anthony M. Pesa, Jr., 81, who passed away Sunday morning, August 5.

Anthony was born June 13, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony Pesa, Sr. and Josephine Stein.

He served in the U.S. Army and retired in 1975 as a sergeant first class.

He resided in Highland Falls, New York for 40 years and worked in the Highland Falls Police Department, retiring in 1997 as a sergeant.

While residing in New York he was a mason.

Anthony enjoyed bowling and coaching softball while his kids were growing up.

He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 

Above all, Anthony cherished his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

His wife, the former Frances Petrallo, whom he married August 1, 1957, passed away January 14, 2000.

Anthony will be deeply missed by his sons, Mark (Samantha) Pesa of Geneva, Alabama and Kevin Pesa of Daleville, Alabama; his daughter, Ginamarie Borra of Boardman; grandchildren, Patrick Pesa, Barbara Pesa and Madison Pesa and Kenny Borra and Michael Borra; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; his brothers, Carl, Johnny, Patrick, Joseph, Thomas, Paul Richard and Michael; his sisters, Pauline Anderson, Jenny Dickerson, Phyllis Henderson and Mary Barber and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides his parents and his wife, Frances; he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenny Borra, Sr.; grandchildren, Jonathan and Sarah Pesa and his sister, JoAnn Gagliardo.

The Pesa family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, August 8, 2018, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home (5925 Market Street in Boardman) and again Thursday morning, August 9 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, prior to the 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

