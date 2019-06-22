Anthony Guy Miranda Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Guy Miranda, 69, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Anthony (Tony) was born on June 7, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Frank Miranda and Rose Marie (Wolfe) Miranda.

Tony married the love of his life, Betty Kay Miranda on March 5, 1977, in Winter Park, Florida. They spent 42 wonderful years together.

Tony attended Carnegie Mellon University and Vanderbilt University where he was a member of the ATO National Fraternity.

Tony proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 until his honorable discharge as lieutenant in 1980. While in the Navy he served as a weapons officer and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. One of his fondest memories was serving on the USS Ethan Allen while stationed in Hawaii.

After serving in the military, he worked in the field of nuclear engineering and project management for BGE Constellation Energy for nearly 20 years.

He enjoyed the game of golf, bowling, horseshoes, traveling with his wife, watching his children play sports, spending time with his grandchildren and rooting for the New York Yankees and Washington Redskins. One of his greatest passions was to donate blood for the mission and success of the American Red Cross.

He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown.

Tony is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Lindsey Metcalf of Maryland and Michelle Skinner (Devin) of Maryland; brothers, Frank Miranda of Ohio, Greg Miranda of Florida; sisters, Debbie Curl (George) of Ohio, Linda Miranda of Ohio, Rose Noble of Ohio, Sandy Armentrout of Wisconsin and Nancy Lyman of Ohio; four grandchildren, Izzy, Emmett, Avry and Leia and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bobby, Guy and Fred Miranda.

Family will receive friends for Tony’s life celebration on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown.

Memorial contributions (to include blood donations) may be made to the American Red Cross, Southern Maryland Chapter, 80 West Street, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21401, or the main office at P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Pennsylvania.