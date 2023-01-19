YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased.

Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.

Anthony D. “Puppy” Giampetro passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at O’Neil Healthcare in Bay Village, Ohio.

Anthony was a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran, serving 3 ½ years; 2 ½ overseas in England, Africa, Tunisia, Sicily and Italy.

He was a retired CPA and partner in the firm Reali, Giampetro and Scott.

Anthony was a member of St. Edwards Parish as well as a life member of American Institute of CPAs, Arco Veterans Club and Girard Liberty Rotary, where he received the Paul Harris Fellows award.

He was a 13 year volunteer with the Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Anthony married Rosemary Campbell on November 28, 1946. Rosemary passed away October 18, 1994.

Anthony leaves a daughter, Annette (Robert) Meek; grandsons, Anthony Meek and Brian (Susan) Meek; two great-grandchildren, George and Hattie and a sister, Rose Giampetro.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Theresa Daly, Pauline Aiello, Ann Campana and Angie Donofrio and brother, Carl Giampetro.

The family requests contributions to be made to the St Edwards Building Fund, 240 Todd Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Please send any floral arrangements to St. Edwards Parish.

Friends and family may pay their respects at St. Edwards Parish from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the mass at St. Edwards Parish.

He truly was an angel placed on Earth and his legacy will live on through so many people for generations to come.