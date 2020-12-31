Anthony Angelo Mercure, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. Mercure, 92, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Parkside Healthcare Center.

He was born May 16, 1928, in New Waterford, son of the late Angelo and Felicia Vigna Mecure.

Tony was a 1946 graduate of New Waterford High School.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Anthony enjoyed showing saddle horses for over 20 years and also is known for raising and breeding Boston Terriers.

Tony is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as two brothers, Jesse and Mike Mercure; seven sisters, Rose Colella, Mary Quaresimo, Maggie Mazzone, Jennie Corbi, Antoinette Viola, Josephine Borelli and Virginia Paradise and his longtime companion and friend, Mary Herstine.

Following Anthony’s wishes, no public services will be observed.

A private family burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.