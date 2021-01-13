Anthony Angelo Johnson, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Angelo Johnson, Sr., 62 of 902 Wallis Avenue Farrell, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021 with his family by his side.

Anthony was born February 17, 1958 to the late Glynn S. Johnson and Virginia (Byrd) Johnson.

He was a 1976 graduate a Farrell Senior High School. Anthony was a excellent athlete in several sports, but love the game of football a die-hard Steelers fan.

Anthony served in the Marine for three years.

Anthony was employed by Howard University (Washington, D.C), Morehouse College (Atlanta, Georgia) serving as campus police. YDC (New Castle, Pennsylvania) and George Junior (Grove City, Pennsylvania) youth counselor.

He was a peewee – midget coach for Sharon, also he coached little league baseball where he was always supporting and cheering for his two sons.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Farrell, where he was a member of the youth choir, Usher board and Sunday School. Anthony was married to Tallisa (Lites) Johnson on August 2

He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn S. Johnson and sister, Belinda Washington. Anthony will truly be missed by many.

He always had a way to 9th 1987 and in that Union three children Anthony (AJ) Johnson, D’Andre Johnson, LaSha Johnson all of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a daughter Tamera Bryant of Washington, D.C. six grandchildren: Damar Johnson, Symira Footman, Dirk Johnson all of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Junard Jr, Jaliyah, Journee Clark all of Washington D.C, his mother Virginia (Byrd) Johnson , two brothers Myron (Althea) Johnson and Kelvin Johnson all of Farrell, Pa, also a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.make people laugh his personality was unmatched.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home. The memorial service will begin at 11am.

