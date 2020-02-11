Annie Ruth Stroud Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Ruth Stroud Davis, 83, of 1047 Bane Street SW, Warren, departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:37 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 17, 1936, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Buster and Berbeana Canty Stroud, residing in the area since 1956.

She was employed with St. Joseph’s Hospital for 42 years in Orthopedic Traction, before retiring May 27, 1998.

She was a 1954 graduate of Crenshaw County Training School.

She was a member of Grace A.M.E. Church, where she was a Stewardess, member of the Altar Guild, Nurses Guild, Golden Ages, United Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees and enjoyed cooking and traveling.

She married Hutson Davis December 27, 1958.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Toni Davis Meridy of Warren; one stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Hopkins of Detroit, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Ms. Barbara Jean Stroud of Warren; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Willie Ray Stroud and one grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace A.M.E. Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1047 Bane Street SW, Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

