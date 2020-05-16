Annie Pearl Pruitt Craighead, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Pearl Pruitt Craighead, 90, of 1216 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:05 p.m. at Park Vista of Youngstown following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 4, 1929 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the daughter of T.C. and Frances Saunders Pruitt, residing in the area for 68 years.

Mrs. Craighead was a devoted Homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, singing and Bible Study.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was a Church Mother, former Deaconess, sang in the Senior Choir and belonged to the Sunflower Garden Club.

She was widowed twice marrying Oddis Dothard in 1952, he died in 1964, later marrying William Craighead in 1969, he died in 1973.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Sylvia Diane (Dallas) Revels and Mrs. Beverly (Robert) Brittain both of Campbell and Ms. Virginia Francine Craighead of Staten Island, New York; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, M.C. Pruitt and Hubbard Pruitt and three sisters, Ms. Mary Eliza Pruitt Wilson, Mrs. Dorothy Spencer and Mrs. Bessie Patton.

Calling Hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Shiloh Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be mailed to Sylvia Revels, 248 Harold Lane, Campbell, OH 44405.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.