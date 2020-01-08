Annie Pauline Bland Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Pauline Bland Miller, 86, of 366 Douglas Street NW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 25, 1933, in Gray, Georgia, the daughter of George and Annie Lou Wilson Bland, Sr., coming to the area 73 years ago, from Bradley, Georgia.

She was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 30 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1996.

She was a 1951 graduate of Howland High School.

She was a member of the Sixth Street Tabernacle Church, where she served as a worship leader, was a member of Trumbull County A. Philip Randolph Institution and enjoyed cooking and politics.

She leaves to mourn one son, Bruce Allen Smith of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Danny) Houston of Warren; one brother, Ben Johnson of Morrilton, Arkansas; three sisters, Ms. M. Rodel Cross of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ms. Doris Johnson of Warren and Ms. Wilma Todd of Cleveland; one grandchild, four great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Luther Bland and George Washington “Tony” Bland, Jr. and three sisters, Ms. Marian Mullins, Ms. Marie Hoskins and Ms. Iola Monk.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Family will receive friends at 1751 West Avenue NW, 44483, the home of her daughter, Doris Houston.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.