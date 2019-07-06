Annie Neal Davenport, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Neal Davenport, 80, of 2445 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an illness.

She was born April 13, 1939, in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of John and Susie Haynes Edwards, residing in the area for 60 years.

Ms. Davenport was employed with Packard Electric for 30 years in Quality Control, before retiring the summer of 1998. She owned and operated Annie’s Nails for 20 years as a Nail Technician Manager.

She served for over 30 years as the 5th Ward City Precinct Committee Person, Democratic Women’s Council, the Red Hatters, Women’s Bowling League and IUE/CWA Local 717.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, bowling, dancing, crafts, volunteering and spending time with family and friends.

She graduated in 1957 from Darden High School (AL) and from Raphael’s Beauty School.

Annie was a strong believer in natural herbs and holistic healing, which allowed her to be blessed with 80 years of life. She also wrote a book, The Most Powerful Mystery Women “Let’s Face Reality”.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Angie (Bruce) Davenport and Mrs. Sonya Davenport-Lampkin, both of Warren; two stepsons, Pastor Charles Prince, Jr. of Canton and Gary Prince of Warren; two stepdaughters, Ms. Loretta Prince and Mrs. Joyce Benson, both of Warren; five sisters, Ms. Roxie Jackson Ramsey of Opelika, Alabama, Ms. Shirley Robinson of Warren, Mrs. Annie Louise Adkins, Mrs. Jeanette Surratt and Mrs. Arnette Tyner, all of Opelika, Alabama; three brothers, James Thomas, Mitchell Thomas and Terry Thomas, all of Opelika, Alabama; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a Goddaughter, Mrs. Kimberly Geiger of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Wilburn C. Davenport, Jr.; one brother, Johnnie Edwards and four sisters, Ms. Ada Cooks, Ms. Ilean Edwards, Ms. Carrie Tolbert and Mary Dowell.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Progressive Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church on Tuesday, July 9.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.