BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Annie Lee Royster passed away Saturday, April 20.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 4 High Street in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. following visitation at the church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.