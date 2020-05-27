Annie L. Bush, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Annie L. Bush will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Bush received her wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Bush was born June 16, 1941 in Concord, North Carolina, a daughter of Ralph and Minnie Harrison Moore coming to the Mahoning Valley as a child.

On September 4, 1951 she married Lennill Bush, Sr. and shared a lifetime together until his passing in 2007.

Annie was a devoted homemaker and avid bingo player. She was a wonderful mother, wife and matriarch of her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Barbara (Renaldo) Bryant, Ellen (Bobby) Underwood and Minnie (Ramona) Charlton, all of Youngstown, Jean (Dangelo) Jones of Columbus and Lennill (Lenore) Bush, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by parents; her siblings, Lillie Charlton, Betty Griffin, Nell Brown, Rachael Hutchinson, Ralph Moore, Jr. J.W. Moore, Sr. and Thomas Moore and her children, Annette Tellington McClendon, Omar Richards, William McClendon, Jerome Tellington and Jonathan McClendon.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

