Annette Renée Stark, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Renée Stark of Howland passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. in her mother’s home after a courageous battle with fallopian tube cancer. She was 52.

Annette was born in Warren on November 1, 1966, the daughter of Anita Moga Stark.

Annette graduated in 1985 from Howland High School and Gordan D. James Career Center where she took cosmetology.

She worked at Cleary’s in Niles for 10 years where she made many friends. In addition to Cleary’s, she also worked for Ciminero’s Banquet Center part-time.

Annette loved shopping, interior decorating and Ford Mustang cars. She had a loving and generous heart, spending her time trying to help people.

Annette is survived by her mother, Anita Stark of Howland; her sister, Loretta A. Gallagher of Mineral Ridge and her nephew, John P. Gallagher of McDonald.

Upon her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation will take place with burial in Belmont Cemetery in Youngstown to follow at a later date.

