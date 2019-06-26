Annette Kirksey McCord Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Kirksey McCord, 64, 421 Southern Boulevard NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:26 a.m. at St. Joseph Mercy Health Hospital, following an extended illness.

She was born April 6, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse and Anniest Williams Kirksey, Sr.

Ms. McCord was employed with Dinesol Plastics for five years, before retiring in 2001.

She was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She enjoyed sewing, crotchet, cooking, watching TV and reading.

She married William McCord in 1975 and he died in 2005.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Anniest McCord of Warren and Ms. Jessica McCord of Cuyahoga Falls; two brothers, Jesse (Annie) Kirksey, Jr. of Dunn, North Carolina and Kim (Gwen) Kirksey of Raleigh, North Carolina; six sisters, Mrs. Jacqueline (Albert, Sr.) Moore of Warren, Mrs. Gwynne (Michael) Little of Trenton, New Jersey, Mrs. Anita (Sam) Dennison, Mrs. Frenchie (Tommy, Sr.) Boggs of Lordstown, Mrs. Priscilla (Tyrone) Reed of Akron and Ms. Bertha Kirksey of Warren; three grandsons, KaMar McCord, DeAngelo McCord and Robert McCord all of Warren; one honorary grandson, Adonis Wells of Killeen, Texas and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother, Dwan Kirksey Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 851 Wildwood Drive NE, the home of her sister, Mrs. Jacqueline Moore.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

