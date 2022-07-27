BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Lorraine (Dixon) Saraceno, 71, of Denver, North Carolina for the past two years and previously Boardman, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 31 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 18, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Donald E. and Kathryn E. Downes Dixon.

Anne attended Ursuline High School her freshman and sophomore years then transferred to Cardinal Mooney High School and graduated in 1968. She then went to Youngstown State University where she earned her Bachelors of Education in 1972 and her Masters in Special Education in 1977.

Anne spent her entire career as a special education teacher at the Middle School in the Newton Falls Exempted Village School District in Ohio before retiring in 2008. She also taught fourth grade CCD classes at St. Michael Parish in Canfield for four years. After retirement she worked for Mahoning County Educational Service Center as an Enclave Instructor for five years, then at No Limits which serves the needs of young adults with disabilities as a job coach and instructor until 2020.

She had served as a member of the Boardman-Poland Junior League and The Junior League of Youngstown. She was a volunteer with Mahoning County Board of DD Special Olympics and served on their committee.

She leaves her husband of nearly 40 years, Emanuel; her son, Matthew and his wife, Chris; her son, Mark and granddaughters, Gianna and Gabriella, of Denver, North Carolina. She also leaves her father, Don; her brother, Donald (Barbara) Dixon of Poland, Ohio; sister, Mary (George) Kashmar of Libertyville, Illinois as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Additionally, she leaves her beloved dog, Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s memory can be made to one of the following, Mahoning County Special Olympics, 5500 Turner Road, Canfield, OH 44406; Special Olympics Lake Norman, PO Box 1455, Mooresville, NC 28115; No Limits Alternative Center, 5512 Youngstown Poland Road, Canfield, OH 44406; Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Poland, OH 44514 or Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman-Canfield Road, Ste. 12, Boardman, OH 44512.