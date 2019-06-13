Anne Johnston Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Johnston, a former longtime resident of N. Myers Avenue, Sharon, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, Hermitage, following seven years of progressive dementia. She was 91.

Mrs. Johnston was born February 5, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Mooney) Patterson.

She was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart High School, Pittsburgh and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Seton Hill College, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Anne retired in 1991 from the Hermitage School District where she was a English teacher for 26 years at Hickory High School. She was also the faculty advisor for the high school yearbook, The Hickory Nut.

A daily communicant, Anne was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she was a food pantry volunteer.

She was a member of the Seaton Hill College Alumni Association and the Keystone Blind Association, where she was a recipient of the “Volunteer of the Year” award.

Anne enjoyed traveling and family vacations, particularly at the beach. She was a member of a Bridge Club for many years and following her retirement, a ladies bowling league at Hickory Bowl. Her passions were gardening and walking in Buhl Park. A strong willed lady, Anne’s primary focus was her family, whom she loved dearly.

Her husband of 65 years, Roy C. “Bud” Johnston, whom she married June 7, 1950, passed away April 1, 2016.

A devoted mother, she is survived by a daughter, Mimi Mentrek (Randy) of Hermitage; four sons, Cliff Johnston of Sacramento, California, Jeff Johnston (Ellen) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Tom Johnston (Stefanie) of Seattle, Washington and Jay Johnston (Melissa Rice) of Sharon; ten grandchildren, Steven Mentrek (Danielle), Greg Mentrek (Kim), Genna Roskey (Steve), Erin Paras (John), Eric Johnston, Anne Hoffman (Reid), Eric Shipley, Natalie Johnston, Matt Johnston and Miles Johnston and six great-grandchildren, Keegan, Keller, Austin, Ryder, Nathan and Lydia.

Besides her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Johnston, whom she lovingly took care of for 11 years, until his death at age 48 and numerous brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, Kindred Hospice and the personal care givers for their outstanding dedication and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Church Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146; Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105; Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, 1 Elston Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon on Saturday, June 15 in the church, with Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

