Anna R. Bates, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna R. Bates, age 94, formerly a 50 year resident of Champion, passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born February 17, 1926 in Warren, the daughter of Lazo and Mary (Horvath) Radanovich.

Anna graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and worked in management for the State of Ohio Liquor Department.

She belonged to several bowling leagues and Champion SCOPE. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed Ohio State and all Cleveland teams, especially the Indians. As her family said, “You wouldn’t find her watching Lifetime T.V. ESPN was her thing.”

She is sadly missed by her loving daughter, Linda McCready (Jeff) of Niles; two grandchildren, Stacie Leonhardt (Spencer) and Jeffrey McCready, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Abbie Hall and Aaron Leonhardt; one sister, Eva Esposito (Charles) of Niles and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her stepmother, who raised her, Elizabeth Radanovich; her husband, Edward A. Bates, who passed in 2006; three children who died in infancy, Richard, Catherine and Edward, Jr.; four sisters, Theresa Zakrajsek, Wilma Davenport, Viola Gower and Celia Davis and two brothers, Libert Potts and Frank Potts.

Per her request, services are private.

Her urn will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

