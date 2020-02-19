Anna Marie Olsen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Olsen, 88, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. at her daughter’s home in Niles with her loving family by her side under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Saturday, October 3, 1931 in Clymer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Darinka Barbara Reprinick Yorko and was a graduate of Clymer High School.

A homemaker, Anna was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Warren and enjoyed crafting, gardening, fishing and spending quality time with her family.

Anna was married on June 11, 1954 to Samuel Olsen and they were married for 37 years until his passing on December 13, 1991.

She is survived by her children, John (Sharyn) Olsen of Hartford, Rose Ann Olsen of Niles, Debra Olsen of Niles and James Olsen of Warren; three grandchildren, Amber (fiancé, David Lind) Olsen, J. Braden Olsen and Camden (Diane) Olsen; a great-grandson, Phoenix Olsen and a brother, Joseph Yorko of Connecticut.

Besides her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by brothers, George, John, Joseph and Charles Mihalich and sisters, Mary Mihalich, Jennie Norton, Agnes Konopic and Julia Lewis.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where Pastor David Black will officiate a funeral at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, 901 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.

Family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Anna’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbets Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.