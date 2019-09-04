Anna Marian French, Williamsfield, Ohio – Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marian French, age 98, died at her home on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 22, 1920, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Mary (Heikkila) and John Ukkonen.

Marian was a 1939 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

On June 3, 1940, she married James E. French; together they farmed and she would always put her family first.

Marian was a life member of the Andover Friends of the Library, a Library Literacy Volunteer, and a member of the Williamsfield Study Club.

She enjoyed baking and cooking, gardening and keeping her landscape tidy. She was an avid baseball and softball fan, always watching her grandchildren compete when possible. She enjoyed cheering for the Cleveland Indians, win or lose.



Marian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Jim; sisters, Margaret Ukkonen and Irene Ukkonen and two brothers, Martti and William Ukkonen.

Survivors include her son, R. James (Andrea Clark) French of Mesa, Colorado; two daughters, Sue Ann Bugansky of Hartville, Ohio and Mary (Mark) Tingley of Ostrander, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Dawn Kovell of California, Debbie French, who was Marian’s caregiver for the past ten years, of Williamsfield, Ohio; Diana Johnson of California, Tim Bugansky of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Davis, Molly Barnett and Mandy Tingley all of Ohio and five great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Katrina, Nicholas, James and Claire.

A private burial will be held in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School James French Scholarship Fund.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover is handling the arrangements.

