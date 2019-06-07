Anna Maria Merola (Burrelli) Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Maria Merola (Burrelli), 86, of Beechwood Boulevard, Pulaski, Pennsylvania died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Jameson Care Center in New Castle.

She was born January 15, 1933 in Baia E Latina, Casserta, Italy a daughter of the late Guiseppe Merola and the late Giovannina D’Onofrio.

She was married to the late Antonio Burrelli who died April 30, 2005.

Mrs. Merola lived in Italy all her life until she moved to America in 2013. She worked in agriculture in Italy and enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. She also sang in her church choir and with local bands in Italy.

She is survived by six children, Nunzio Burrelli and his wife, Rose, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Joe Burrelli and his wife, Anna, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Giovanni Burrelli and his wife, Tina, of Germany, Nicola ‘Lino’ Burrelli and his wife, Adalgisa, of Italy, Erminia Brown and her husband, Richard, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Luisa Burrelli of Italy; three brothers, Emiddio, Giovanni and Raffaele Merola all of Italy; five sisters, Maria Grazia Merloa of Italy, Antonietta Merola of Italy, Carmela Merola of Italy, Lina Merola of Italy and Annina Merola of Italy; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Caterina Merola and Vincenzina Merola.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Joseph McCaffrey will officiate. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.