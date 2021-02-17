Anna Mae Roseburg, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae Roseburg, 83, formerly of Hanoverton, died at 12:15 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Born February 8, 1938 in Zona, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Mildred M. (Boothe) Tolley.

Anna worked as an instructor/workshop specialist II at the Columbiana County MRDD for 22 years, retiring in 1999.

She was a member of the New Lebanon Presbyterian Church and a member of the Salineville class of ’57.

She enjoyed genealogy and painting.

Survivors include her children, Debora K. Roseburg of Hanoverton, Sandra L. Teichert of Phoenix, Arizona and Ralph E. (GiGi) Roseburg of Port Orange, Florida and grandchildren, Brooke Power, Jordan Pitts (Michael Deutschlander), Ty (Nicole) Roseburg, Benjamin Roseburg and Chantel (Nathaniel) Isner. There are seven great-grandchildren, Gavin Power, Riley and Calvin Isner, Stella and Michael Deutschlander and Weston and Ryner Roseburg. She also leaves a sister, Lois (Tim) McGuyrt of Canton; a brother, Jim (Marian) Tolley of Black Hawk, South Dakota and sister-in-law, Doris Tolley of Salem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roseburg; her brother, Roy W. Tolley and sister, Merle E. Tolley.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you the staff of Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon and Crossroads Hospice.

There will be a private funeral service officiated by her brother at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 19 at the Weber Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed for the family. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the New Lebanon Church Cemetery.

