Anna Mae Racketa, Freedonia, PA

FREEDONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae Racketa, 89, of Fredonia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.



Anna was born on March 16, 1930 to Michael and Anna (Kunay) Sulek in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Fredonia-Delaware High School.

Anna was affectionately a homemaker for her family.

On January 30, 1954 she married her husband Samuel J. Racketa, who passed away August 17, 2003.



She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed sewing and cooking. Most important to her was taking care of her home, farm and family.



Anna Mae is survived by her son, John S. Racketa of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.



She was preceded in death by father, Michael Sulek, mother, Anna Sulek, husband, Samuel J. Racketa, an infant son, brothers, Andrew Sulek, Michael Sulek, John Fabry, Paul Fabry, sisters, Emilie Kroko and Susan Chalupka.



Friends may call Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.



Burial will take place in Rickert Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.