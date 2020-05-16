Anna Mae (Ference) Taub, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae (Ference) Taub, age 79, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, May 14,2020 at her residence, after a 17 month courageous battle with Brain Cancer with her loving family at her side.



Anna was born October 20, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Ference.

She married Louis Taub on June 14, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2003.



Anna was a graduate of Farrell High School and was employed as a retail sales clerk at Sears department store in Hermitage. She also worked for Strouss’s department store in Youngstown, Ohio, in their graphic art department. After her retirement she also worked for both the Sharon and Hermitage School Districts doing cafeteria and janitorial work.



Anna was a volunteer at UPMC Horizon Hospital and in her spare time, she enjoyed biking, canoeing, skiing, sailing, boating, hiking, camping and square dancing but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She was a member of Good Shepard Church in W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania and its Alter Rosary Society and also attended First United Methodist Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania, where she served as an Usher.

She was also a member of the Shenango Valley Sashayers Club of Sharon, the Star Prominade Square Dancing Club of Greenville and a 30 year member of the Allegheny Canoe Club.



Anna is survived by a daughter Lynnette (Bob) Ferguson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son Louis Taub, who lived at home with his mother in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a brother Al (Evelyn) Fister of Indiana, Pennsylvania, a sister Shirley Sisic of Tennessee, two grandchildren Amanda (Scott) Snyder of Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Douglas Ferguson of Farrell, four great-grandchildren, Mackenize and Allison Snyder and Ethan (Edes) Ferguson and Leroy Ferguson and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. (Everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask and Social Distancing Rules will be strictly enforced.)

The funeral service is private and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.