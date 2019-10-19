Anna M. Gadd, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Gadd, 70, passed away at 8:40 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, following a short illness.

Anna was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on June 8, 1949, the daughter of Hollie and Rebecca (Rowe) Henderson.

Anna was of the Baptist faith and graduated in 1967 from Niles McKinley High School.

She enjoyed family activities and the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Anna is survived by two daughters and a son, Lori (Neal) McClimans of Niles, Bert Gadd of Warren and Cynthia Gadd and companion, Michael Ragozzine of Niles; five grandchildren, Ashley, Cailin, Thomas, Alex and Emmalee; one great-granddaughter, Sophie; three sisters, Thelma Collins of Niles, Ielene Collins of Georgia, Wanda Collins of Georgia and two brothers, Orville Henderson and Willis Henderson, both of Georgia.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virton Melvin Gadd, Jr., whom she married in 1968 and who died on May 24, 1978 and a brother, Arthur Henderson.

A graveside service will be Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.