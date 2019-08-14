Anna M. (Budaska) Klenotich, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. (Budaska) Klenotich, age 97, of Portsmouth, Rhode island, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Clair’s Home in Newport, Rhode Island.

Born July 31, 1922 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Konyk) Budaska.

She married Joseph M. Klenotich on March 4, 1945 and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2001.

Anna was a 1940 graduate of Sharon High School and worked for both Westinghouse and G. C. Murphy Company, but spent most of her life as a homemaker.

She was a member of the former St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church and the St. Mary’s Church Ladies Auxiliary.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Dr. Katherine Rispoli and her husband Dr. Alessi of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, grandchildren, Alessa Cox (Charles) and Dr. Joseph Rispoli, a son Joseph M. Klenotich Jr. and his wife Karen of Lombard, IL, grandchildren Adam Klenotich (Michelle) and Dr. Stephanie Klenotich Fanta (Michael). She had two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Abigail Klenotich.

She was preceded in death by a son Thomas J. Klenotich and two brothers John and Charles Budaska.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.

