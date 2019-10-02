Anna L. Cosendine, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. Cosendine passed away peacefully on Friday September 27, 2019 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She was 103 years old.

She was born on April 6, 1916 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to James and Carmella Cosendine.

Anna was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse Inc. in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Anna was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

She is survived by a niece and was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her request, a private burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, next to her parents and family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.