Anna “Ange” Marie (Wingard) Putnam, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna “Ange” Marie (Wingard) Putnam, age 86, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Anna was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on November 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Martin Calvin and Emma Schell Wingard.

She married Clarence A. Putnam on Dec. 6, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2010.

Anna attended Sharon High School and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

She enjoyed cooking and baking cookies and feeding everyone who came to visit. She also liked going to the family cabin with her husband Clarence.

Anna is survived by four daughters, Martia (Marty) Ekis and her husband Floyd of Hubbard, Ohio, Anna Marie (Sissy) Squatrito and her husband Robert of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tammy L. Rust of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Mary Beth Hasson and her husband Dave of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, a special cousin Ruth Allshouse and her neighbor Robin.

She was preceded in death three sisters, Ruth Millin, Sarah First, Betty Black and Neva Langley, three brothers, James, William and Calvin Wingard and sons-in-law, Donald Rust III and James Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Marsha Parrish, Chaplin of Family Hospice officiating.

Burial will follow in West Side Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, 350 W. Market Street, Mercer, Pa. 16137.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

