Ann McCay (Johnson) Hofius, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann McCay Hofius, 74, of Hermitage, passed away on March 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Ann was born on May 19, 1945 to Raymond Adolf and Miriam Ruth (Johnston) Johnson, Sr. in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Monessen High School and Geneva College.

Ann worked for Mellon Bank where she worked her way up from branch manager to audit and operations manager of the Washington, Pennsylvania hub after 21 years.

After retirement, she worked part time for First National Bank for 20 years.

On August 4, 1990 she married her husband, M. Bruce Hofius, who survives at home.



She was a member of the Sharon 1st Presbyterian Church.

Ann was also a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Past Worthy Grand Matron of Pennsylvania and stayed active in their charitable activities for years.

She enjoyed riding horses, was known as a skilled skier and loved to travel with her husband. Most important to her was spending time with her grandchildren.



Ann is survived by her husband, M. Bruce Hofius; children, LeeAnn Hofius-Nucernio of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Dr. Randy (Lesley) Hofius of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Mallory Ann Nucernio and Lauren Meadow Hofius; sister, Miriam (R. Homer) Weaver of New Holland, Pennsylvania; five nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raymond Adolf Johnson, Jr.; sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; great-nephew, Kyle Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon attention Back Pack Mission 600 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146



Friends may call Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Friends may call Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Dr. Reverend Glenn Hink, officiating.



Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery.

