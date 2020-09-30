Ann Marie Wetzel, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Wetzel, 69, of Brentwood Drive, Greenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday night, September 29, 2020 at UPMC Passavant – McCandless in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on June 25, 1951 to the late William B. and Rose M. (Liszka) Clute.

Ann graduated from Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio. She was a cook and waitress at numerous area restaurants and was an assistant manager for 10 years at Christopher and Banks Women’s Clothing store in the Shenango Valley Mall.

She was of the protestant faith and enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her husband at home, Paul A. Wetzel. They were married in August of 1998. Also surviving are her three children, William J. Gaus of Saegertown, Monika A. Owens and her husband, John of Greenville and Matthew M. Gaus and his wife, Rachel, of Greenville; six grandchildren, Brandon J. Gaus, Kaleb M. Frew, Lyla J. Gaus, Isabella M. White, Poppy R. Gaus and Paislee G. Riley; three sisters, Carol McCarthy and her husband, Mike of Liberty, Ohio, Darlene Britton and her husband, David of Warren, Ohio and Diane Cousins of Ohio and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania

A funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Ron Courtney of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, officiating on Friday, October 2, 2020 the the funeral home.

Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kinsman Cemetery, Ohio.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Marie Wetzel please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: