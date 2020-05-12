Ann Kuta, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Kuta, 96, formerly of Apollo, Pennsylvania and St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 9,2020, at St. Paul’s Home.

Ann was born in Homer City, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1923 to the late Joseph and Katherine (Ribovich) Skapura.

As a member of the Greatest Generation, she grew up during the Great Depression.

Ann graduated from Homer City High School.

During WWII, she supported her country by working in various offices and factories located in New York City, Denver and San Francisco. One position that she held was a grenade inspector. After the war, she became the Administrative Assistant to the CEO of Syntron located in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Ann married Bernard Kuta on January 27, 1951. They were married for 61 years.

Ann and her husband raised three children in Apollo, Pennsylvania then retired to St. Pete Beach Florida.



In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ann will be remembered as an independent, extremely emotionally strong but sweet woman. She was an excellent cook, avid reader, gardener and entertainer of friends and family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States and Europe. Her favorite trip was a three month cruise around the world. Later in life, she became the primary caregiver of her husband, Bernard. At the age of 88, she painted the interior of her home in Florida.

Ann is survived by three children, Valerie ( Dr. John) Manganello, Kurt Kuta and Matthew Kuta; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) Manganello, Dr. Patrick (Amanda) Manganello, Dr. Christopher (Kelly) Manganello, Alexis (Brian) Goda, Melanie Kuta and her husband, Dave Smith, Alyssa Kuta, Zachary Kuta; five great-grandchildren, Aubrielle Manganello, Carlo Manganello, Scarlett Manganello, Hazel Manganello and Brayden Goda; a brother, Michael Skapura; several nieces and nephews and Kim Davis Kuta, her former daughter-in-law.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; two sisters, Mary Bedard and Kathryn Puskar and three brothers, Steve Skapura, Joe Skapura and John Skapura.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Paul’s Home for the excellent care provided to Ann during her eight years of residency.

Cremation was chosen and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Staff Appreciation Fund, 339. E Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.