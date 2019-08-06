Anita Nerti, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Nerti, 76, of Barkett Avenue, went to be with The Lord Sunday, August 4, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

She was born December 10, 1942 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Carmen and Julia (Rainey) Copple.

She was married to Anthony J. Nerti, Sr. on October 23, 1965, he survives in New Castle.

Anita worked for Dr. Jens Jorgensen as an X-Ray Tech and she was a manager at Walmart for a number of years.

Anita was a devoted wife, a great mother and an awesome grandmother. Her greatest joy was to be with her family.

She is also survived by one daughter, Maria A. Lombardo of New Castle, and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Anthony J. Nerti, Jr., her son John C. Nerti and her sister Lucille DeMaio.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Victor Molka Jr. will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

