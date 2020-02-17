Anita Fran Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life service was held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Jaylex Event Center for Anita Fran Wilson of Boardman, formerly of Delaware Avenue who passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Fran was born on January 21, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Herman and Mary Lois Rhodes Wilson.

She was a 1980 graduate of The Rayen School.

As a child, she was baptized at Zionhill Baptist Church and her strong foundation of faith remained with her throughout her life.

Fran was the primary caregiver for her parents. She loved the holidays and enjoyed music, cooking, crafts, decorating and social media where she had a huge following with her daily inspirations.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family: her mother, Mary Lois Wilson; five sisters, Marian Wilson of Youngstown, Joette (Charles) Logan, Maureen Wilson, Inger Wilson all of Liberty Township and Brenda (Gary) Rozier of Campbell; 11 nieces and nephews whom loved their Auntie Fran, Passion who she helped rear, Janeen, Cameron, Corey, Alexis, Jasmine, Ashley and Aaron (Nunzia), Mack, Tameeka, Sheena and great-nieces and nephews, Kay (Josh), Kylan, Alexia, Aniya, Robbie, Keegan, Keenan, William, Chloe and Corey, Jr. She also leaves her uncle, Charles (Elsie) Rhodes; her life-long friends, Arlene Rosemond and Lona Murzda and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Wilson and nephews, Randy and Wadell Casey.

The family would like to thank the emergency room and the second floor ICU doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.