Angie Accordino, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angie Accordino, 84, went home to be with the Lord at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

She was born in Gioiosa Marea, Sicily, Italy on June 20, 1935 the daughter of Giovanni and Antonia (Natoli) Giutarri.

She immigrated to the United States and married the late Samuel A. Accordino on June 20, 1953.

She worked very hard to become a citizen of the United States and she taught herself the English language.

She lived in the Niles community for over 50 years.



Although Angie held many roles including a seamstress, a cashier, co-owner of Rudy’s Restaurant and babysitter to several families, her most special role was that of volunteer minister to the sick, especially those living in long-term care communities. She spent countless hours providing comfort to many.

She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Warren and held her Christian faith very deeply. She prayed diligently for each member of her family.

She was a very generous soul and could often be found cooking a delicious Italian meal for her family, buying a special treat for one of her grandchildren or offering her assistance to someone in need.



Angie will be deeply missed by two daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Franko of Niles and Anna (Kevin) Furlong of Howland; six grandchildren, Natalie (Ryan) Douglas of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Joe Franko (fiancée, Cierra Guthrie) of New Bern, North Carolina, Elizabeth (Danny) Parker of Ocala, Florida, Kara (Adam) Miller of Hartville, Nick Furlong of Niles and Alex Furlong (fiancée, Avery Pennington) of Howland; six great-grandchildren, Luke, Laney, Audrey, Harvey, Edith and Ellie; sister, Sarina Rosaria Giuttari of Italy and numerous loving relatives in Italy, church family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Samuel, who died on March 1, 2017; daughter, Lori DesLauriers who died on July 13, 2016 and her brother, Teodoro Giuttari.



The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery.

