Angelo V. Nacarato, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo V. Nacarato, 94, of Youngstown passed away Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 with his family at his side.

He was born on October 2, 1926 in Youngstown to Natale and Virginia (Gioglio) Nacarato.

Angelo was a 1944 graduate of The Rayen School and had served two years in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He was also a graduate of Youngstown College with a degree in business where he was also one of the first male cheerleaders for the Penguins.

Angelo worked for the City of Youngstown before retiring in 1990.

Angelo was a chaplain for the VFW Post 8841 and was active member of St. Columba Parish in Youngstown.

Angelo loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also an avid sports fan. He also loved making his spaghetti sauce with his grandchildren.

Angelo will be missed by his children, Paul Nacarato of Youngstown and Denise (Tom) Black of Campbell; two sisters, Betty Jean Jeswold and Mary Lou Musitano; his grandchildren, Angelo, Deanna (Jared), Rita, Christina (Tyler), and Amanda; his great grandchildren, Levi, Elias, Gia, August, Ezra, and Bradley.

Angelo was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred “Mimi” Latas whom he married September 19, 1964; siblings, Ralph A. Nacarato, Joseph R. Nacarato and Theresa Navarro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Columba Church with visitation one hour prior to the mass in church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Blecher and Dr. Ravi. They would also like to extend a thank you to Akeso Homecare & Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angelo V. Nacarato, please visit our floral store.