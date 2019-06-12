Angeline Rose Palombaro Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church for Angeline Rose Palombaro, 93, who passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Angie was born December 29, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Celeste (Leone) Vecchione.



Angie attended South High School and worked for WT Grants as a sales clerk for 18 years.

She was a charter member of St. Luke Church, where she enjoyed going to Bingo and working/attending their festival. She also enjoyed going to the casino with her daughters and nieces and loved traveling. Her greatest love was for her family and spending time with all them.



Angie is survived by, the love of her life of 68 years, her husband, Guy “Duke” Palombaro, whom she married July 1, 1950; two daughters, Carolyn (Doug) Cramp of Poland; Mary Frances (John) DiMuzio of Boardman; five grandchildren, Andrew (Tanya) Cramp, Toni (Tom) Geraghty, Genna Cramp, Matthew DiMuzio and Dominic DiMuzio; twin great-grandchildren, Seamus and McKenna Geraghty; two sisters, Anne Monroe of Poland and Mary Rondinelli of Canfield; two brothers, Carmen (Donna) Vecchione and Henry Vecchione and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Thomasine Marsco and Jean Cohen.



Family and friends may call Friday, June 14, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.



In lieu flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



Angie’s family would like to give a special thanks to her hospice nurse, Nici Ellsworth; her hospice aide, Denise Reed, her caregiver, Victoria Beda and Kara Clark for all their support and care.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.