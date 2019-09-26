Angeline D. DePizzo, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline D. DePizzo, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, surrounded by her family.

She was born in the Briar Hill area of Youngstown, Ohio on March 4, 1933 to Frank and Antoinette DePizzo.

She worked as an X-ray technician at Southside Hospital and Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital for several years before retiring in 1995 to take care of her mother at home.

She was a devout Catholic who loved St. Anthony of Padua and St. Anthony Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, served on the parish council, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered at church for many years alongside her beloved sister Connie with whom she is now reunited. She and Connie spent many years visiting nursing homes and assisted living facilities to give communion to the residents.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family talking about Italy, family memories and politics. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and loved Italian music, going to the Briar Hill Festival and anything Italian! She doted on her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children; they adored her and considered her to be a second mom to them. She will be deeply missed by her family; especially at Sunday family dinners, holidays and birthdays where she made every event special and every family member feel loved. She was the kindest and most generous person who always put family and others first. She was the person who anyone could call to confide in and knew they wouldn’t be judged; she was the person you always knew would be there for you and would be in your corner. She was truly a beautiful person, inside and out.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Antoinette DePizzo; brother, Joe DePizzo; sister, Connie DePizzo; nephew, Dr. Nick DePizzo, Jr. and a very special uncle, Guy DePizzo.

She is survived by her brothers, Dr. Nick (Marcia) DePizzo and Guy (Karen) DePizzo; her nieces and nephews, Joe (Kari) DePizzo, Michael DePizzo, Steven DePizzo, Connie Lynn (Harry) DePizzo-Parsons, Brian (Jennifer) DePizzo, Renee (Matt) Simari, Roselle (Ken) Walters, Guy DePizzo, Jr., Kim DePizzo, Annette (Mark) Jeswald, Rachel (John) Hopkinson and Frank (Stacy) DePizzo and great-nieces and nephews, Christopher and Patrick DePizzo, Nathan DePizzo, Vinny and Nora DePizzo, Mathew and Megan Simari, Makenzie, Ava and Brennan Steward, Grayden and Henley Herring, Leanna DePizzo, Tyler, Zachary, Payton and Joey Hopkinson, Giada and Ella DePizzo, Allison and Ryan Jeswald.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Her family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic for never giving up on her and for the kindness and compassion they showed to her and her family. We will be forever grateful for the years we shared with her due to their dedication to all of their patients, never treating the elderly with any less dedication or compassion.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude or the Cleveland Clinic.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.