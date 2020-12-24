Angela Olivia “Princess” Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Olivia “Princess” Coleman, 75, of Cambridge, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 8:40 a.m., at Cambridge Developmental Center, following an extended illness.

She was born October 17, 1945, in Jamaica, New York, the beloved daughter and only child of Pete and Juanita Pannell Coleman. Her family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1990. She moved to Cambridge shortly thereafter.

She leaves to mourn her passing four cousins, Frank (Mary) Singletary of Brimfield, Jim (Trudy) Singletary of Howard, Ms. Marilyn Singletary of Columbus, Ron Singletary of Washington, D.C. and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunts, Pauline Singletary and Evelyn Pannell both of whom were very special in her life.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Cambridge Developmental Center for the extraordinary care and kindness extended to Angela during her time with them. We are sincerely grateful.

Private Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

