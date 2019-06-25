Angela Marie Scott Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, for Ms. Angela Marie Scott, 54, who transcended to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Angela was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown a daughter of Liston and Twelvena Dawson Scott.

She was a 1982 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She loved dancing, Bingo, casinos and being with her family. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She had been employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the housekeeping department; Craft Maids; had been a home health aide for several home Care agencies and had also been employed by Thornton’s, Antones and Lightning Products.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy three children, Stefan Breedlove, Terrell (Shanelle Howell) Riddle and Tyron Scott, all of Youngstown; three brothers, Victor Nixon, Lester, Sr. (Shauna) Scott and Alexander (Natalie) Scott; six sisters, Marie Scott, Jeanette Shelton, Alvena Scott, Crystal Jones, Felicia Briggs (Stacey Clemons) and Lisa Adkins; her significant other, Eddie Williams, Sr.; her mother-in-law, Marilou Gooden of Detroit; her best friend who was like a sister, Sonya Pinkins; two grandsons, Tyron Scott, Jr. and Tyson Scott and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Raymond and Lucille Nixon, Alexander Scott and Marie Woodbury Scott, Walter T. and Johnny M. Heard; four brothers, Liston Scott, Jr., Jessie Nixon, Obie Adkins and Willard Scott; three sisters, Mary Scott, Diane Scott and Rochelle Scott; her ex-husband, Jeffrey Riddle, Jr. and her Aunt Mary Sadler

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.