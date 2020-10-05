Angela Maria (Marini) Smargiasso, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Maria (Marini) Smargiasso, 91, of Greenville passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on Novemeber 11, 1928 to Dominic and Margaret (Maffucci) Marini. She was one of ten children.

She married Tony Smargiasso on August 20, 1947, he passed away on September 22, 2011. Angela was an extremely devoted wife and mother of four children. Linda (Ed) Ferguson, Greenville, Elaine Smargiasso, Greenville, Bruce (Edwina) Smargiasso, Pittsburgh, California and Steve (Laura) Smargiasso, Cleborne, Texas. She was also the proud grandmother of one granddaughter, Adriana Smargiasso and five grandsons, Giancarlo Smargiasso, Anthony Smargiasso, Victor Smargiasso, Alexander Smargiasso and Lucas Smargiasso. She had two great granddaughters, Natalia and Eloise and two great grandsons, Arlo and William.

She was a 1946 graduate of Penn High School and had been employed for twenty-one years at the Greenville AAA. Angela committed her life to Jesus Christ at a young age and lived for him first. She cared deeply about people and never missed an opportunity to encourage or help someone. She kept a prayer book filled with names and prayed faithfully for every person on her list. She loved her wonderful caregivers, Della and Ron Heckathorn and considered them family. She was an avid reader, an exceptional Sunday School Teacher and an excellent cook. She often called people and played the piano and sang to them, offering prayer and encouragement. Her favorite song was “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”. She looked forward to going home to be with her Lord and Savior with great hope, joy and anticipation. She was truly loved by many and will be greatly missed. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, her brother Ernie and her sisters, Gloria, Mary Ellen and Lydia.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. at the Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Joel DiAngi, Pastor of the church, officiating.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask.



Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

