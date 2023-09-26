CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela M. Birkhimer, 72, of Meachem Drive passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 5:55 a.m. at her home following a lengthy illness.

Born June 25, 1951, in Newell, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Aaron and Lola Harris Bragg.

She spent most of her lifetime in the East Liverpool area moving to Cortland in 2017.

A graduate of Oak Glen High School Class of 1969, she later attended Kent State University then the Columbiana County Technical Career Center School of Nursing where she earned her LPN.

She worked for the Circle of Care in Salem, Ohio and later for the Lancia Villa Vista in Steubenville, Ohio.

She attended the Believers Church in Warren, Ohio.

The most important thing in Angie’s life was caring for her family and maintaining a strong foundation for each member of her family.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Fritz V. Birkhimer, Sr., whom she married June 23, 1969; he died on September 15, 2013.

Surviving are her two sons, Fritz V. Birkhimer, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Cortland and by Erik J. Birkhimer, Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, of East Liverpool.

There are 11 grandchildren, Ashley Cowan and her husband, Dustin, Brandon Clark, Kirk Birkhimer, Samantha Edwards and her husband, Michael, Kaylynn Birkhimer, Dustin Birkhimer, Devon Rice and his wife, Jocelyn, Erik Birkhimer, Jr., Fritz Birkhimer III, James Birkhimer and Zak Birkhimer and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind two brothers, Albert Bragg and his wife, Mary and William Bragg and his wife, Mary Lou.

Besides her parents and her husband, Angie was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Amber Birkhime and by one brother, Frank Bragg.

Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Believers Traditional Church in Warren, Ohio. Pastor Bill Carter of the church will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Friends may also visit the family on Saturday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Dawson Funeral Home in East Liverpool, Ohio where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to the Believers Church,t 2577 Schenley Avenue, Warren, OH 44483

View Mrs. Birkhimer’s memorial webpage and send condolences online at: www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.