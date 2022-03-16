WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Libertyn Adams Covert, 82, passed away Friday March 4, 2022 at her daughter’s home in South Daytona, Florida from natural causes.

Angela was born on December 21,1939 in Casenta, Italy.

She called St.Augustine, Florida her home for the past eight years, after she and Charles Covert decided to make the move from Ohio to Florida for good.



Angie was a beloved member of Moultrie Baptist Church, where she loved attending services. She alway looked forward to helping out with Friday luncheons and Bible studies.

She greatly enjoyed being around her friends, going out to lunch, spending time shopping and she loved to travel.



Angela moved from Italy to the United States in 1953 with her mother, father and sister, where they settled in New Jersey. There she met her first husband, Robert Libertyn. Before Robert’s passing, they spent 29 wonderful years together and raised one daughter, Teresa Libertyn Bickerstaff Barbe.



Angela met her second husband, John Adams and they spent 13 loving years together until his passing. She met her third husband, Charles Covert and enjoyed 13 years of travel and laughter together until his passing in 2015.

Angela was preceded in death by both of her parents, her grandparents and her stepson, James Adams.



She leaves behind her daughter, Teresa Libertyn Bickerstaff Barbe (Ron) of South Daytona; her sister, Michelina Gottardo of New Jersey; her grandson, Robert Tyler Bickerstaff (Abigail) of Niles, Ohio; a granddaughter, Tiffani Bickerstaff of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, Nicholas Barbe (Tivoli) of Brookfield Ohio, Kristopher Barbe of South Carolina and Michael Barbe of Youngstown, Ohio and two great-grandkids, Teagen and Tanner Barbe of Brookfield, Ohio. Additionally, she leaves behind Betty Ann, Gary, MaryJean, Steve, Trisha, Richard, Celia, Brody, Nathan, Nadia, Nicolette, Brittany, Dominic and Anthony.

Angie will be deeply missed by all of her beloved friends and family.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Moultrie Baptist Church in St.Augustine with a luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Moultrie Baptist Church in her honor.